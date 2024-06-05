Despite his intention to stand, a spokesperson for the party claimed Mr Duguid was "unable" to contest the election.

The news came less than 48 hours before the close of nominations for the July 4 vote.

READ MORE: SQA to be replaced by Qualifications Scotland in 2025

Though the nature of the former Scottish Office minister's illness is unclear, he has been in hospital since early April, including a stay in a high-dependency unit.

He initially spent four weeks in the intensive care unit in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for an illness affecting his spine before being moved to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Glasgow to complete his recovery.

Mr Duguid first made his illness public when Rishi Sunak called the general election. He said at the time his intention was to stand again.

He has been the MP for Banff and Buchan since 2017. With that seat being lost to the boundary changes, he was hopeful of winning the new Aberdeenshire North and Moray East constituency, which contains around 78% of the same voters.

On Wednesday, Mr Duguid tweeted: "Last week I informed you of my rehabilitation progress and how I was looking forward to campaigning (albeit without knocking on doors) for the upcoming election.

"I am pleased to say that my recovery programme is well on schedule, thanks to the excellent NHS staff in Queen Elizabeth Hospital Spinal Injury Unit.

"Notwithstanding this, and despite my having been adopted by our local members, the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party has informed me tonight that they have decided not to put me forward as their chosen candidate for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East."

SNP minster Gillian Martin tweeted back to him: "Party affiliations aside, I’m sorry you’ve been treated this way, David. And I wish you a speedy recovery."

A spokesperson for the Scottish Tories said: "David Duguid is unfortunately unable to stand in this election. David has been an excellent MP and great local representative for the last seven years.

"We thank David for all his hard work for the party, we look forward to his recovery to full health, and hope that he will want to rejoin frontline politics in the future."

READ MORE: SNP 'never said no' to new oil and gas licences, claims Kate Forbes

It is the latest selection row to dog the Tories.

Activists in Essex are furious after the party chairman, Richard Holden was parachuted into the safe seat of Basildon & Billericay after his former constituency, North West Durham, was abolished.

The local Tory association did not get to pick from a shortlist of candidates.

Andrew Baggott, leader of the Tory group on Basildon borough council, told the Times that members “won’t accept this without a fight”.