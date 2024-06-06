Whisky bottler The Single Cask, which is based in Fife, has been working with local supplier The Whisky Sauce Co on a range of products. The bottles will be on offer The Single Cask events throughout the year and are available to buy online.

The Single Cask ‘Chippy Sauce’ is made using a nine-year-old single cask whisky from Benrinnes Distillery and uses balsamic vinegar of Modena to create a classic sweet and spicy flavour.

Helen Stewart, brand marketing manager at The Single Cask, said: “Glasgow is such an exciting city and to partner with someone with the legendary history of Blue Lagoon is really special. We believe this collaboration showcases both flavour and character extremely well, two things that are very important to us at The Single Cask.

“We are always searching for the ultimate single cask experience and we really believe this can be found in so many different and innovative ways. Our brand new approach to flavour profiling is where each whisky we bottle is allocated to one of five moods. Partnerships like this really show the variety of possibilities when exploring, tasting and enjoying the ultimate single cask experience.”

Blue Lagoon has been a fixture in Glasgow since its first shop was opened by Italian-born entrepreneur Ersilio Varese and childhood sweetheart Edda Varese on Sauchiehall Street in 1975. The company is now headed by director Alessandro Varese, who manages venues across the city.

Alessandro Varese said: “We strive to give the people of Glasgow the best fish and chips in the city. The Single Cask whisky is exceptional. It works deliciously in the Chippy Sauce they have created. Their approach to flavour lends itself perfectly to our fish suppers at Blue Lagoon.

“As we always say, think fish and chips, think Blue Lagoon - this partnership will definitely get people thinking about our fish suppers on International Fish & Chip Day!”