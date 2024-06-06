The Herald
News Scottish News Health Education Transport UK News World News Subscriber
The Herald

Politics LIVE: Douglas Ross stand at general election, Kate Forbes takes FMQs

Live

Politics LIVE: Douglas Ross to stand for Westminster seat

General Election 2024
Politics
Scotland
By The Herald Election Team

  • Douglas Ross is standing to be a Westminster MP once more
  • Kate Forbes to take first session of FMQs
  • John Swinney in Normandy
  • Parties on the campaign trail

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos