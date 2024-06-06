The MSP will contest the new Aberdeenshire North and Moray East constituency which takes in around a quarter of his old Moray seat.

Speaking at a hastily organised press conference in Edinburgh on Thursday morning, Mr Ross said he

"This is one of many seats we're defending against the SNP, and one we fully intend to win with the support of local voters.

"Over the last 12 hours, I have thought long and hard about this and considered the options.

"I've spoken with my wife, my family, colleagues and local members.

"After boundary changes, this new seat includes parts of my former Moray constituency and indeed some of the council Ward I was first elected to serve back in 2007.

"This constituency will be very competitive, a very hard fought contest, and a tough contest between the Scottish Conservatives and the SNP and I've decided I need to lead from the front.

"So this evening, I will put myself forward for nomination as a Scottish Conservative candidate."

More to follow...