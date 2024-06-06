Kellock, who is now managing director at United Rugby Championship club Glasgow Warriors, replaces Jamie Livingston as chairman. He had been in the role for a decade and Kellock now takes over the Glasgow branch of the organisation.

Wooden Spoon is the children’s charity of rugby and are involved in helping young people living with disabilities, disadvantaged or disenfranchised.

They raised a six-figure sum at its annual fundraising event in March - hosted by Scotland legend Andy Nicol - and are now looking for applications from community groups to find out how to spend it.

Kellock has worked alongside Wooden Spoon for years having previously been an ambassador and he said: “Our events bring in much-needed money and allow us to support children and young people with disabilities or facing disadvantage across the country.

“However, while we are well aware there are abundant worthy causes out there, so far, there has been a shortage of applications.

“Thanks to the generosity of our supporters, we have more money to give than we have projects seeking support. We want to be inundated, and we would encourage any organisation which supports children to apply. It’s a difficult time for so many people right now, we are here to help.

“Having been involved with Wooden Spoon for a number of years, I’m proud to take the reins, continuing to work with the rugby community to positively transform lives.”

Wooden Spoon have distributed more than £1million worth of grants to support charitable projects to help people in need over the last year. During that time, the Glasgow brand have helped provide sensory rooms at schools such as Holybrook Academy in Govanhill, Ashton School in Craigend as well as at Cosgrove Care in Giffnock.

They have also provided Whiteley’s Retreat in Ayr with a new reception area. The retreat supports children and their families with cancer to provide them with free therapeutic short breaks.

As well as all of that, the charity has also helped create a ‘try it first’ facility at Chattersense in Easterhouse. They help every child with physical, psychological, cognitive or sensory challenges to have access to a safe and supportive environment.

Sharon Craighead is the founder of Chattersense and believes the help from Wooden Spoon has helped change lives.

She said: “Sometimes parents know their kids need help but they can’t get it; they say the equipment is too expensive. In their first session with us they come and see us, look at the equipment and can see if they want to engage in the process.

“If you live in a deprived area there is not as much opportunity to buy things on a whim. If you are going to invest you need to know how to use it, you need to know it works. Through this generous donation from Wooden Spoon, we can give people the opportunity to take equipment home to try.”

Now they are looking for more projects to help people in the city and across the west of Scotland and are looking for people to make an application for a grant.

If you believe your organisation or project can improve the lives of children and young people then you can apply for a grant by clicking here or visiting their website at woodenspoon.org.uk.