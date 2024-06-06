The college is seeking to cut costs by ending the partnership and closing the TUC Education Centre, which it says has been losing enrollment and running understaffed for years.

The TUC EC provides training for union representativesnationwide through a variety of courses and trainings. A college spokesperson previously told The Herald that the decision is partly based on finances – with the college projecting a £2 million deficit for 2024/25 – and partly due to a decline in demand for courses.

Read more: Glasgow college trade union education at risk of cuts

But trade unions hit out at the decision, saying that any suggestion of closing the education centre would cripple union activity in the country at a time when multiple sectors are embroiled in long-running industrial disputes, including a local dispute at City of Glasgow College.

On Monday, City of Glasgow College staff and members of the college lecturer union EIS-FELA held a picket line in solidarity with the proposed changes to the TUC EC.

Now, senior union leaders from 13 Scottish trade unions have submitted an open letter to First Minister John Swinney, calling for him to intervene and prevent the closure of the education centre.

In a joint statement, trade unionists said that they are holding the First Minister to his recent comments that “a partnership with trade unions and business will be at the core of his approach.”

In their letter, union leaders warn that closing the TUC Education Centre now will set industrial relations back at a time when more cooperation and well-trained representatives are needed.

“Sadly however, industrial relations at the college itself are very poor; the closure proposal comes after a period of prolonged industrial action over pay and job losses.

“We believe this is no coincidence and that is further evidence of the hostile approach to trade unions taken by college senior management who are using the obvious downturn in course generated income that occurred during the Covid pandemic and periods of strike action, as cover for a policy decision to close the centre.

“If the centre is allowed to close, then there will be a significant and damaging impact on the capacity to deliver trade union education in Scotland.”

Read more: EIS annual conference to discuss teachers’ concerns

The letter also rejects some of the college’s claims that the college is not receiving enough funding from the TUC partnership to support the education centre.

“Contrary to the position stated by the college, the STUC through TUC Education provides very significant funds to support the Trade Union Education Centre. This is, of course, in addition to the large sums drawn down through SFC credit funding, not to mention income from the Collective Learning Partnership.

“This leaves us in no doubt that the centre is an entirely viable operation with a strong, positive and sustainable future.

“On becoming First Minister you said, “A partnership with trade unions and business will be at the core of my approach.”

“Now is the opportunity to turn those words into action.

“We are therefore calling on you to work in partnership with the trade unions and the college management to lift the threat to this vital educational resource.

“It is inconceivable that the great city of Glasgow with its proud trade union history might not have a Trade Union Education Centre to train the next generation of workers representatives.”

The Scottish Government and City of Glasgow College have been approached for comment.