A nine-year-old girl's efforts to nurse a bee back to health have gone viral on the internet, with people praising it as a 'timeline cleanser'.
Willow Murray used honey and self-made motivational posters to give the bee a new lease of life after she found it prone on the ground.
Her caring scheme gave the bee its buzz back and it has since bumbled off to resume its insect business.
READ MORE: Meet the Scots beekeepers buzzing for bees
The young Scot spotted the bee lying on a piece of wood “on its back” at her family’s allotment in Auchendinny, a small village in Glencorse near Penicuik, Midlothian, Scotland, on Sunday.
As the bee looked “very weak”, Willow acted quickly to try to give it the best chance of survival.
“I grabbed a container labelled chicken drumsticks and then I grabbed my little shovel and scooped it in,” the youngster, who lives with her family in Colinton, Edinburgh, told the PA news agency.
“I gave it the option of honey or sugar water, but it just chose the honey and not the sugar water.
“I did actually manage to pet the bee without it trying to attack me.”
In order to give the bee the strength to fight for its life, Willow also made it some motivational posters, with the words “You can do this” and “Keep going” on them, alongside images of bees.
She said the idea behind the posters “popped out of nowhere”.
“I just felt I should try and make this bee something to keep it energised,” Willow added.
The action seemed to have worked as shortly after they were made, the bee flew away, much to the youngster’s dismay as she had hoped to keep it as a pet, with plans to build it a terrarium, a transparent glass container.
She called it Honey during the time she spent with it, even though it was “not even a honeybee”.
Willow’s mother Anouska Curzon, 46, marketing and student recruitment lead at Scotland’s Rural College, posted about her daughter’s heroic act on X, which has been viewed by more than one million people.
READ MORE: Scottish Bee Company honey praised by Nigella Lawson
Many have also left comments, including “You’ve broken the internet”, “You have such a good kid” and some have made bee puns such as “Don’t stop Bee-leaving” and “Bee brave! beelieve in yourself!”
Willow said: “I was really surprised that there were that many people that had found out about my bee.”
Ms Curzon added: “(Willow) loves drawing and making comic books and posters, so this was something that was very Willow to have done.
“It was just really sweet and we were just really overwhelmed by the reaction to the story.
“It’s gone very much global and everyone seems to think it’s adorable – somebody even described it as a timeline cleanser.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here