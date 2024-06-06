CCL Property is handling the sale of the “prestigious Airlie Arms Hotel” in Kirriemuir.

The agent said: “This family-run establishment, celebrated for its excellent reputation and outstanding reviews, is now available for purchase.

“The Airlie Arms Hotel offers a unique opportunity for investors and hospitality professionals to acquire a well-established business with a strong customer base.”

The agent added that the hotel has 15 en-suite rooms, a 60-cover dining and “an inviting outdoor space where guests can relax and enjoy the picturesque surroundings of Kirriemuir”.

The agent said the town is “known for its scenic beauty and rich history, adding: “The Airlie Arms Hotel has been a cornerstone of the community, offering exceptional hospitality and a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

“Potential buyers will appreciate the hotel's award-winning status and the opportunity to continue its legacy of excellence. The sale of the Airlie Arms Hotel represents a rare chance to own a piece of Kirriemuir's heritage and to build upon its success.”

The historic town also has the JM Barrie birthplace attraction.

CCL Property said the freehold is offered at £1.1 million.

Scottish city centre bar and restaurant sold

A popular Scottish city centre bar and restaurant site has been sold.

The 140-cover former Bar Soba has been acquired by an experienced operator, Cornerstone Business Agents said. The pub sits in a busy part of the Scottish capital. David Higgins, of Cornerstone, said: "Another city centre completion for Cornerstone Business Agents and another to add to our recent success on Hanover Street.

