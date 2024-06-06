Police Scotland have agreed a £13.3 million contract for 10,500 body-worn cameras for officers.
Technology giant Motorola has been awarded a contract to provide the kit and associated systems for the next three years.
Body-worn cameras were a key recommendation of former lord advocate Dame Elish Angiolini’s review of policing complaints, which was published in 2020.
Chief Constable Jo Farrell also made the rollout of the cameras a key priority of her leadership after taking over last year.
All uniformed officers, including special constables, will be expected to wear a camera while on duty and they will be instructed to turn it on while using police powers such as conducting a stop-and-search, making an arrest or executing a search warrant.
Staff in custody suites will also be expected to use body-worn video.
Deputy Chief Constable Jane Connors said: “Body-worn video can significantly enhance public confidence and support officer and public safety by providing effective and transparent evidence of police and public actions.
“Body-worn video will also improve the quality of evidence presented in court to deliver faster justice for victims by increasing early guilty pleas and reducing time spent at court for victims, witnesses and police officers.
“We know there is strong public and partner support for body-worn video in Scotland and we will continue to explain policing’s use of this important technology, including assurance around data privacy and human rights considerations.”
The rollout will come “as soon as possible”, Ms Connors added, and it is likely to happen on a phased basis.
Justice Secretary Angela Constance said she is “pleased” the Scottish Government’s “record police funding” has allowed the contract to be signed.
“Body-worn video can increase public confidence in policing, protect officers’ safety and support the investigation and prosecution of crime, benefiting victims and witnesses and the general public,” she said.
“I welcome the chief constable’s assurance that the national rollout is a key priority.”
