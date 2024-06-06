Rejoining the EU is not on the ballot paper at the general election, the Scottish Lib Dem leader has said.
Speaking at a campaign event outside Holyrood, Alex Cole-Hamilton said the UK’s membership of the bloc would at some point go to a vote again and when it did his party would be at the “vanguard” of the campaign to undo Brexit.
He said the party’s manifesto, due to be launched soon, would include a “roadmap” to EU membership.
READ MORE: Douglas Ross announces surprise bid to stand at General Election
“I think we also have to be real with people,” he added.
He said John Swinney’s claims that the SNP could take back to the EU in the next parliament was an “utter fallacy.”
“Even if Scotland did become independent, and nobody believes that's anywhere near likely, even if we did become independent the EU wouldn't have us for years.
“The accession criteria of the EU membership, firstly would see us join the back of the queue behind the likes of Ukraine. It would require us to pay down our deficit.”
This he said would require austerity and tax increases.
“So actually there's a good chance we will be outside of both unions for a number of years.”
He added: “Liberal Democrats believe our approach is pragmatic. It's realistic, it's utterly remorseless.
“We believe our future lies at the heart of Europe. There will be an election where our membership is on the ballot paper I regret it's not this one. Nobody believes it's on the ballot paper at this election. But when that time comes up, Liberal Democrats will be in the vanguard.”
Mr Cole-Hamilton also dismissed Nigel Farage’s bid to enter Westminster. He said the Reform UK leader was “a bit of a sideshow, a comedy figure” who “appeals to the lowest common denominator in politics”.
READ MORE: FMQs: Kate Forbes quizzed over £450m unspent EU funds
The MSP was posing with a giant toothbrush to highlight what he said were Scottish Government failures over dentistry.
Now to Holyrood where Alex Cole Hamilton and Christine Jardine are urging voters to "brush away the SNP" pic.twitter.com/eUjs2k9jU7— Andrew Learmonth (@andrewlearmonth) June 6, 2024
He and Edinburgh West candidate Christine Jardine held up signs saying the Lib Dems will “brush away the SNP.”
Mr Cole-Hamilton said he was certain his party would finish ahead of the SNP.
He told journalists: “You can take that to the bank, there will be more liberals than nationalists on the green benches of the House of Commons in the parliament to come.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel