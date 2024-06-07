Lismore Real Estate Advisors, which is selling the property on behalf of Hines, described it as a “beacon of modernity and sophistication in one of the UK’s most dynamic cities”. Spanning 70,467 square feet across nine floors, including 59,427 sq ft of Grade A office space and 11,040 sq ft of restaurant/ retail accommodation, it features a statement double-height reception, roof terraces, secure parking, and cycle storage.

Colin Finlayson, director of Lismore, said: “Edinburgh is one of the most dynamic and fastest growing cities in the UK. The Mint Building is a true trophy asset, in Edinburgh’s most prized location. It offers an outstanding and extremely rare opportunity to acquire a newly-developed building on St Andrew Square, with an immediately reversionary income profile.”

Lismore described St Andrew Square as the Scottish capital’s premier office and leisure destination, with occupants such as Harvey Nichols, John Lewis, Louis Vuitton, Gleneagles Townhouse, Dishoom, and The Ivy, as well as hotels.

Lismore added: “The Mint Building represents a unique opportunity to invest in a landmark property that stands at the forefront of the city’s thriving office and leisure market, offering an unrivalled blend of location, design, tenant quality and immediate investment performance.”