The 137-tear-old business is owned by Swiss-headquartered private equity firm Partners Group, which bought the company in a bid to benefit from the surge in offshore windfarm investment. Originally established to service the fisheries industry, North Star has supported the energy sector for the past four decades and provides services to more than 50 North Sea oil and gas installations.

Chief financial officer Fraser Dobbie said the £425m funding injection highlights the attractiveness of North Star's business model as it transitions to become a leading player in Europe’s SOV sector.

"The infusion of capital from a combination of institutional and bank investors secures access to the capital required to support our continued growth, and provides validation from the lender market of the excellent progress we have made on our strategic journey to build our business for sustainable, long-term success in the offshore wind market," he said.

“For potential clients, this committed debt package provides certainty on our ability to deliver vessels as outlined in our tender bids, financially de-risking the process completely. This provides us with a competitive edge and a superior ability to turnaround high quality SOV newbuild programmes more rapidly, ensuring the best value and service in the industry."

The committed financial package of £225m includes term facilities from existing lender IFM Investors plus expenditure and working capital resources from banks including ABN AMRO, AIB, NAB, Royal Bank of Scotland and RBC. The facilities also have "accordion capacity" for a further £200m in funding, allowing North Star to upsize as required.

Employing more than 1,400 onshore personnel and seafaring crew, the company has bases in Aberdeen, Lowestoft, Newcastle, and Hamburg. In addition to its multi-purpose ships it has three of four newbuild SOVs in operation at the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, with the final asset scheduled for delivery early next year.

North Star also has a further four newbuilds underway – an SOV for EnBW's He Dreiht wind farm in Germany, another for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy at the East Anglia THREE project, and the first two of its larger commissioning SOVs to support the growing European offshore wind market.

Partners Group acquired North Star for an undisclosed from private equity group Basalt Infrastructure Partners in January 2022. That deal came four years after Basalt took over the business from Aberdeen-based Craig Group.

The company operates the largest fleet of emergency response vessels in Europe and is also the UK's largest employer of offshore cadets. Since 1996 it has trained hundreds of deck and engineering seafarers, investing an average of £1m annually.