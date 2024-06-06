She said the school was bringing in an architect to help "brainstorm" the idea, saying tourists had continued to visit the building, which is still drying out after the 2018 fire, the second in four years which caused catastrophic damage.

She said one idea might be to project images onto the walls of the building.

The idea could help generate income for the renovation project, which has been hamstrung by an insurance wrangle.

Ms Magennis, who joined GSA in 2020, was among today's speakers at the Heritage Under Threat symposium organised by the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society and held at Queen's Cross Church.

She was responding to a woman in the audience who asked if the school could create a temporary tourist attraction on site.

She provided an update on the restoration project, which has been hamstrung by legal issues concerning the insurers.

She said she was amazed that "any of the building was still there" after the second fire and praised the efforts of Scottish Fire and Rescue for saving the masterpiece.

"It really did hang in the balance in those 48 hours," she said.

"I really feel it's a good thing that we have so much of it, even though we have so much to do to bring it back."

She said the guardians that were erected in the alcoves of the west elevation had also survived and suggested they could go on display in a Glasgow museum.

Ms Magennis said much of the wood panels created for the reconstruction of prized library after the first fire were safe in storage and work was continuing to preserve brickwork and stone.

Addressing the audience ahead of her presentation she said: "Some of the images I find painful to see but we are bringing it back and we do have some positive bits to tell you.

She said the suggestion that little progress had been made in the restoration was "upsetting" to everyone involved, saying that work had continued every day since the second fire.

However, she said more of the structure would require to be taken down, saved and rebuilt again in future months.

A business case is currently being prepared for the restoration which is expected to be completed by early next year.

She said all the money collected so far had come from insurance but added: "At the moment it's a complex matter and we have gone to arbitration."

The Scottish Government has said it is giving "careful consideration" to a public inquiry into the two fires.