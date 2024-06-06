Scotland reported 18.9 suicides per 10,000 prisoners while England and Wales were at 9.3. The Council of Europe were behind the research and only Latvia (21.7, Switzerland (20.2) and France (19.1) had higher rates in 2022.

The annual penal statistics report was compiled by the University of Lausanne in Switzerland, comparing 48 prison administrations around Europe.

At the start of 2023, the total number of inmates in Scotland was 7,408, of which 28.9% were without a final sentence.

This compares to 17.3% of inmates without a final sentence in England and Wales and a European median figure of 24.7%.

Previous research from the Scottish Government found the prisoner death rate trebled between 2012 and 2022.

A separate University of Glasgow study noted an increase in prisoner deaths between January 2020 and September 2022, compared to the previous three years.

Researchers said while Covid infections had an impact on numbers, the increase in deaths by suicide and drugs had the most significant influence.

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.