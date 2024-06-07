Most visibly for teachers, it has prevented hundreds of delegates at the EIS Annual General Meeting (AGM) from hearing directly from Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth.

“Although Scottish education is a devolved issue, the launch of the UK General Election is clearly having an impact on debate around all public services, including Education.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Jenny Gilruth, was scheduled to speak at this year’s AGM and to engage in a Q&A session with teachers, but this was cancelled with the Scottish Government citing the UK General Election processes as the reason for the late cancellation.”

She added: “This is unfortunate, as the AGM provides a very rare opportunity for classroom teachers to ask questions and seek answers directly from the Cabinet Secretary.”

And teachers, she said, have many questions and concerns that they would like to voice.

During Thursday’s sessions at the AGM, the EIS released the results of a new independent study on teacher workload.

The report found that teachers in Scotland work an average of 11.39 hours beyond their contract terms, and identified relationships between disruptive behaviour, added responsibilities, personal stress and extra hours.

She also referenced the ongoing industrial actions, pay disputes and negotiations that are dominating the school and college sectors.

The teachers' panel of Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) recently rejected a new pay offer from local authority employers, prolonging pay talks that began when teachers submitted their claim in January.

The most recent industrial dispute over teacher pay led to the largest teacher strike since the 1980s and closed schools across the country.

After waiting for the employers’ first offer, Ms Bradley said, teaching unions needed little time for consideration.

“The offer which eventually came after 134 days of waiting – very coincidentally just two days before the EIS AGM was set to take place – was below inflation, offered nothing by way of pay restoration and was wholly unacceptable to Scotland’s teachers.

“The offer, which we had waited 5 months to receive, was rejected by teaching unions in just 24 hours.”

Fractious negotiations aren’t just an issue for the school sector, either.

At the same time that EIS delegates are meeting at the Caird Hall in Dundee, EIS-FELA staff from Dundee and Angus College scheduled a picket rally at the Kingsway campus. The strike action at Dundee and Angus is part of an ongoing national dispute over pay that dates back to 2022.

“This is not a dispute over pay for this year or even last year,” Ms Bradley said. “But for a pay settlement that was due to be paid to lecturers in in 2022, almost two years ago.

“In the midst of the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation, when soaring inflation has taken a massive toll on the value of pay, Scotland’s college lecturers are still being paid at 2021 levels.

“This is a disgrace, which should shame Scotland’s college employers and a Scottish Government that has abdicated all responsibility over this area of the public sector, giving free reign for employers to engage in the type of aggressive, anti-trade union action that would have embarrassed a Victorian workhouse owner.“

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment. A spokesperson for College Employers Scotland (CES), which represents college managers in negotiations, said that negotiations are ongoing over the union’s revised pay claim “in good faith.”

“Negotiations between employers and the EIS-FELA are due to continue in good faith next week, and this hyperbolic language is not only inaccurate and unhelpful but should embarrass the EIS.

“As acknowledged publicly by EIS-FELA representatives, the trade union’s four-year pay claim encompasses the full and final £5,000 pay offer already made by employers for 2022/23, 2023/24 and 2024/25.

“With the dispute now over a future pay rise not due until September 2025, many people will be rightly confused that the EIS-FELA continues to threaten students’ course outcomes through strikes and a resulting boycott in June 2024.

“Employers are keen to get pay rises into lecturers’ pockets as the summer holiday period approaches.

“The quickest way for this to happen is for the EIS-FELA to ballot its members on the employers’ £5,000 pay offer while discussions continue on a pay agreement for 2025/26.”

Regardless of the status of negotiations, Ms Bradley said that all of the factors at play in the education sector are creating a workforce that is struggling and the affects are trickling down to students.

“The sad truth is that Scottish education is facing a crisis. Years of underfunding of the sector have left our education establishments struggling to cope.

“These pressures are having a severe detrimental impact on the educational experience of pupils and students, and will have serious and long-lasting consequences for their life chances.”