READ MORE: Douglas Ross announces surprise bid to stand at General Election

Earlier this week, Paul Johnson, director of the thinktank, said neither party was "really addressing the big problems that they'll face if they win the election."

"The numbers that we've got from the Chancellor, which the Labour Party have not demurred from at all, imply big spending cuts over the next five years, unless there are big tax rises, or the parties break their promises on getting the national debt down.

"But they don't want to talk about that. Because if they talk about it, they have to talk about where those spending cuts are going to come from.

"Neither of them wants to do that.

"Or they either have to say where the tax increases are going to come from.

"Neither of them wants to talk about that."

Mr Swinney is expected to say: “As the election gets closer, it is becoming clear that Labour and the Tories are concealing the true effects of their approach to fiscal policy from the public.

“They are concealing the huge budget cuts that will be involved.

“The Tories are more interested in cutting taxes for the rich, while quietly abandoning public services to their fate.

“Meanwhile, Labour are dancing to the Tory tune – terrified of doing anything other than matching Conservative tax plans while trying to sound just as tough on spending and borrowing.

“As the Institute for Fiscal Studies have warned, both Labour and the Tories are engaged in a conspiracy of silence about the true scale of tax and spending choices.”

Scottish Conservative finance spokesperson Liz Smith said Mr Swinney and the SNP had "no credibility on this issue."

She said the Scottish Government’s “disastrous tax-and-axe budget” had “delivered eye-watering public spending cuts”.

Ms Smith said: “Recent independent analysis by the Fraser of Allander Institute confirmed that the SNP Government has had an increasing block grant from the UK Government, yet, despite this, the Nationalists’ mismanagement of Scotland’s finances has meant brutal cuts to lifeline services."

READ MORE: Analysis: Why is Ross doing U turn on standing for Westminster?

Elsewhere on the campaign trail, Anas Sarwar will be in Aberdeen to talk about his party's plans for Great British Energy.

The Scottish Labour leader will say they deliver "a just transition for the North East to ensure the area remains an energy powerhouse for generations to come."

Mr Sarwar said: “This election is an opportunity to deliver the change that Scotland needs.

“Labour’s bold energy plans would put Scotland in the global forefront of the transition to green energy.

“There will be a global leader in the transition – with Labour Scotland can be that leader.

“Our plans will deliver some 69,000 jobs to Scotland and drive down bills for Scots – paid for by a windfall tax on the excess profits of oil and gas giants.

“While the SNP tie themselves in knots on energy, Labour is clear – oil and gas will be part of the energy mix for decades to come and a Labour government will deliver the renewable energy infrastructure that we need for the future."

Meanwhile, the Scottish Greens will ramp up calls for a £1 fee on the stadium gigs at the largest venues to support grassroots music, artists and venues.

The party raised the issue ahead of Taylor Swift’s weekend of shows in Murrayfield,

With some 67,000 tickets sold for each of those nights, a £1 levy on each could raise just over £200,000, MSP Mark Ruskell said.

He added: “It is fantastic news for fans that the world’s top pop star has come to Scotland.

“Yet, all over Scotland, there are fantastic artists and music venues who are feeling the strain like never before. There are iconic venues that have provided a starting ground for some of the biggest artists in the world.

“We need to stand with them and support them, otherwise we risk losing them for good.”

Ahead of the concert, Scottish Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville released a statement full of bad Taylor Swift puns in a bid to have a pop at Labour and the Tories.

The frontbencher said: “Voters know ‘All Too Well’ how damaging this Tory Government has been for our economy and public services.

“On July 4, Scotland can ‘Shake It Off’ by voting SNP to boot the Tories out and put Scotland’s interests first.

“Rishi Sunak and ‘Blank Space’ Starmer offer ‘Sweet Nothing’ to Scotland, aside from the ‘Bad Blood’ of even deeper cuts, the ‘End Game’ of a hard Brexit and creeping NHS privatisation.

“There’s no question that the Tories are out of ‘Style’ in Scotland – and as the main challengers in every Tory-held seat, only a vote for the SNP can send Sunak packing in his ‘Getaway Car’ with a clear message that ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’.”

A Scottish Tory spokesman said: “If voters in key seats up and down Scotland unite around the Scottish Conservatives on July 4th, then they can ensure it will be a ‘Cruel Summer’ for John Swinney and the SNP.”

Labour were asked for comment.