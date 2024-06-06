But who are The DRG, and what other familiar hospitality venues do they operate in the UK?

Who owns The DRG?





Pictured: The DRG owners Mario Gizzi and Tony Conetta

Mario Gizzi founded the Di Maggio Restaurant Group (DRG), named "in honour of the great Italian/American baseball player, Joe DiMaggio", with uncle Joe Conetta in 1985 and now runs the business with cousin Tony Conetta.

The DRG has since grown to become one of Scotland’s largest independent restaurant groups, now reportedly employing close to 1000 members of staff.

A statement from the group reads: "We’re in the business of making people happy.

"Good food, good friends and good times are what we’re all about.

"It’s why our customers feel part of the family and come back time after time."

What other restaurants do they operate?





Pictured: Cafe Andaluz in Edinburgh's Stockbridge (Image: Supplied)

The first restaurant opened by The DRG was Di Maggio's on Ruthven Lane in Glasgow's West End.

The group now operates nine brands across 20 locations in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Newcastle.

A list of restaurants and branches is as follows:

The Anchor Line, Glasgow

Di Maggio's City, Glasgow

The Citizen, Glasgow

Atlantic Brasserie, Glasgow

Cadiz, Edinburgh

Amarone, Aberdeen

Amarone, Edinburgh

Cafe Andaluz, Edinburgh

Cafe Andaluz Stockbridge, Edinburgh

Barlolo, Glasgow

Cafe Andaluz, Newcastle

Cafe Andaluz, Aberdeen

Cafe Andaluz George IV Bridge, Edinburgh

Cafe Andaluz George Street, Edinburgh

Cafe Andaluz City, Glasgow

Cafe Andaluz West End, Glasgow

Di Maggio's, East Kilbride

Di Maggio's Theatreland, Glasgow

There are two Paesano Pizza restaurants in Glasgow while Sugo is located in the city centre (Image: Newsquest)

What can we expect for Paesano and Sugo?





Following news of the acquisition, the DRG immediately announced plans to expand both the Paesano and Sugo brands, despite the challenging economic backdrop.

Paul Stevenson, founder of Paesano and Sugo, has said selling the restaurants to The DRG will retain the ethos and family ownership under which they have thrived.

He said: "I have had numerous approaches over the years from a wide variety of potential purchasers, including private equity groups and other big restaurant chains.

“However, having known the guys from The DRG for more than two decades, it very quickly became clear that they were a perfect fit to take Paesano and Sugo to the next stage of their growth.

“Paesano and Sugo have absolutely exceeded any expectations we had of them when we first launched the business almost a decade ago."

READ MORE: Glasgow hospitality giant buys Paesano in eight-figure deal

Mr Gizzi of the DRG continued: “In our discussions with Paul, it quickly became clear that we shared a clear vision of bringing the Paesano and Sugo experience to more locations.

“We have shown repeatedly that we have the ability to take exciting restaurant concepts and expand them in a planned and successful manner, and it is going to be really exciting to do the same for Paesano and Sugo. They are brilliant brands - everything from the signage to the interiors, and particularly the food, is absolutely perfect.”

Mr Conetta of The DRG said: “We have watched with admiration how Paul has built the restaurants into powerhouse brands in a hugely competitive market and are really pleased that he will remain on board as a consultant as we develop our plans to roll out Paesano and Sugo more widely.”

Read analysis from the Herald's deputy business editor Scott Wright here as he questions whether fears for the much-loved Glasgow restaurants are justified.