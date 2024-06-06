Last week, it was announced that three hugely popular Glasgow restaurants had been acquired in what has been described as one of the "biggest hospitality deals seen in Scotland for years".
In an exclusive reported by the Herald, it was revealed that The DRG had purchased the city's two Paesano Pizza restaurants and Sugo Pasta outlet for what is understood to be an eight figure sum.
But who are The DRG, and what other familiar hospitality venues do they operate in the UK?
Who owns The DRG?
Mario Gizzi founded the Di Maggio Restaurant Group (DRG), named "in honour of the great Italian/American baseball player, Joe DiMaggio", with uncle Joe Conetta in 1985 and now runs the business with cousin Tony Conetta.
The DRG has since grown to become one of Scotland’s largest independent restaurant groups, now reportedly employing close to 1000 members of staff.
A statement from the group reads: "We’re in the business of making people happy.
"Good food, good friends and good times are what we’re all about.
"It’s why our customers feel part of the family and come back time after time."
What other restaurants do they operate?
The first restaurant opened by The DRG was Di Maggio's on Ruthven Lane in Glasgow's West End.
The group now operates nine brands across 20 locations in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Newcastle.
A list of restaurants and branches is as follows:
- The Anchor Line, Glasgow
- Di Maggio's City, Glasgow
- The Citizen, Glasgow
- Atlantic Brasserie, Glasgow
- Cadiz, Edinburgh
- Amarone, Aberdeen
- Amarone, Edinburgh
- Cafe Andaluz, Edinburgh
- Cafe Andaluz Stockbridge, Edinburgh
- Barlolo, Glasgow
- Cafe Andaluz, Newcastle
- Cafe Andaluz, Aberdeen
- Cafe Andaluz George IV Bridge, Edinburgh
- Cafe Andaluz George Street, Edinburgh
- Cafe Andaluz City, Glasgow
- Cafe Andaluz West End, Glasgow
- Di Maggio's, East Kilbride
- Di Maggio's Theatreland, Glasgow
What can we expect for Paesano and Sugo?
Following news of the acquisition, the DRG immediately announced plans to expand both the Paesano and Sugo brands, despite the challenging economic backdrop.
Paul Stevenson, founder of Paesano and Sugo, has said selling the restaurants to The DRG will retain the ethos and family ownership under which they have thrived.
He said: "I have had numerous approaches over the years from a wide variety of potential purchasers, including private equity groups and other big restaurant chains.
“However, having known the guys from The DRG for more than two decades, it very quickly became clear that they were a perfect fit to take Paesano and Sugo to the next stage of their growth.
“Paesano and Sugo have absolutely exceeded any expectations we had of them when we first launched the business almost a decade ago."
Mr Gizzi of the DRG continued: “In our discussions with Paul, it quickly became clear that we shared a clear vision of bringing the Paesano and Sugo experience to more locations.
“We have shown repeatedly that we have the ability to take exciting restaurant concepts and expand them in a planned and successful manner, and it is going to be really exciting to do the same for Paesano and Sugo. They are brilliant brands - everything from the signage to the interiors, and particularly the food, is absolutely perfect.”
Mr Conetta of The DRG said: “We have watched with admiration how Paul has built the restaurants into powerhouse brands in a hugely competitive market and are really pleased that he will remain on board as a consultant as we develop our plans to roll out Paesano and Sugo more widely.”
