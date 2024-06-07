A plan to build a huge concert arena in a Scottish city is to go before councillors.
A hearing has been called because of the “significant public interest” of the venue plan put forward by AEG Europe, the firm behind the Taylor Swift Murrayfield Stadium concerts starting today.
The firm says it is “at the forefront in delivering international tours with world-renowned artists including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber”.
AEG Europe, the owner and promoter of London's O2 arena, submitted the planning application for the arena to the City of Edinburgh Council in February.
The plan for the Edinburgh Park Arena will go before a hearing in the Scottish capital on Wednesday.
Council planners recommended the development be approved.
“The proposal complies with the development plan and the principle of development is acceptable in this location.
“The proposal will be in a sustainable location and will contribute to compact urban growth, local living and 20-minute neighbourhoods.
“A wider mix of uses will be achieved in Edinburgh Park. The proposal will encourage the use of sustainable transport modes and the use of conditions relating to cycle and pedestrian paths and queue management will mitigate the impact on roads and paths and at the public transport stops. Public safety and equalities matters have been considered and mitigation secured through planning conditions.”
Planning documents added: “The council is committed to extending public involvement in the planning process. Hearings allow members of the public to put their views on planning applications direct to the councillors on the development management sub-committee.”
The 8,500-capacity venue will have space for 4,671 standing and the rest seated.
It is estimated the building will employ 1,350 people per annum once up and running.
Alex Hill, AEG Europe, said: “We are thrilled to be progressing with our plans for a spectacular new arena for Edinburgh. The city has long been renowned as a destination for global culture and one of the world’s best for the arts and live entertainment. We’re excited to build on this.”
