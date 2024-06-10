OEUK has evolved its flagship Economic Report to produce an update of the offshore sector’s workforce profile, plus fresh data on the industry’s contribution to the economy.

The report will also provide updates on actions being taken to reduce carbon emissions and ensure a resilient energy supply while stimulating economic growth and supporting highly skilled jobs.

Those attending the breakfast briefings will have an opportunity to hear about the investment opportunities, pathways to economic growth and actions required to unlock the offshore energy sector’s growth potential.

With 400 people expected to attend, the Aberdeen roadshow will build on the success of the Economic Report Breakfast at Offshore Europe in September 2023.

The event will be chaired by Katy Heidenreich, supply chain and people director at OEUK.

Speakers and panellists will include Sarah Bolson, OEUK Young Professional of the Year and decommissioning project engineer at CNR International; Donna Sutherland, manager – infrastructure & new energy at EnQuest; Terry Allan, CEO, global at E&C; and Dave Whitehouse, CEO of OEUK.

They will be joined by Ross Dornan, market intelligence manager at OEUK; Emily Taylor, North Sea Transition Deal (NSTD) programme manager at OEUK; and Prof Paul De Leeuw, director of the Energy Transition Institute at Robert Gordon University.

Ross Dornan, market intelligence manager at OEUK (Image: Offshore Energies UK)

OEUK’s members include those with an interest in offshore oil, gas and increasingly carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and wind. They vary from the largest energy producers and developers, to contractors, consultancies and the smallest start-ups with all sharing the ambition to safely provide cleaner fuel, power and products to the UK.

This year marks the third anniversary of the North Sea Transition Deal that industry agreed with the UK government with the aim of reaching next zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The first of its kind by any G7 nation, the deal aims to grow the economy, sustain high-skilled jobs, establish new energy businesses, attract investment and grow exports.

Ross Dornan, market intelligence manager at OEUK, said: “OEUK’s Economy and People Report and launch events come at a crucial time for the UK. It will help grow understanding of the opportunities that oil, gas, offshore wind, hydrogen and CCS bring to communities across the country.

“This event will showcase efforts to develop supply chain capacity and skills to ensure UK companies can capture as much value as possible. This will all help deliver a homegrown energy transition that stimulates the creation of more highly-skilled jobs, whilst reducing emissions and growing energy supplies.”

The Aberdeen event will take place from 7-9.30am on Tuesday, June 18.

It comes just before the UK goes to the polls on July 4, with energy being high on the political agenda. You can download the offshore energy sector’s manifesto here.

Places for the roadshows can be booked at oeuk.org.uk/event/oeuk-economy-people-report-launch-breakfast-roadshows