Police said a 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Sands said: “Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we would continue to urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”