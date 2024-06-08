By Colin McLean
In a year of elections around the world, how should investors react? The results are known in some major economies such as India, but crucially the UK and USA lie ahead.
It is helpful to look at past experience – stock markets and professional investors often get politics wrong. The surprises are not just in the outcomes of elections but what a result will come to mean over time for economic growth, company performance and share prices. Portfolio performance can easily be lost by trading on politics.
In India, the stock market moved strongly ahead of its election anticipating a continuation of Premier Modi’s substantial majority. His two terms in office had almost tripled India’s stock market value, taking share prices on average to ratings even more expensive the average of US shares.
The unexpected result - a coalition - triggered the biggest fall in Indian share prices for four years. It highlights the dangers of dealing in investments around election times and also in pinning too much long term hope on a particular individual and mandate.
Yet it is too early to say whether the result should be seen as a disappointment for investors - the share price volatility looks emotional rather than calculated. The UK stock market similarly struggled to assess the Brexit vote, initially falling sharply.
The US presidential election in November is a worry for many investors, bringing polarised politics to a stock market that represents over 60% by value of many global indices. Predicting the result is almost impossible – it is hard to factor-in the possibility that a candidate could stand down or something unexpected emerge – and it makes little sense for long term investors to let polls drive their portfolios.
The US stock market rose over 50% in four years of Trump, followed by a similar gain under Biden’s term. Elections bring conflict and often divisive rhetoric, but the differences can be exaggerated: running a government involves a high degree of consensus. Even in the US, checks and balances often require coalition for contentious programmes. The theatre of electioneering makes for interesting media coverage and is a key part of democracy, but investment is best done unemotionally and focused on numbers.
Private investors in the UK typically have some international investments but are more concerned with what might happen to shares in London. Looking at the history of stock market reaction to surprise results, coalitions and changes of government there is little sign that those events significantly changed the course of the economy or share prices over the medium to longer term.
Quite apart from the cost of dealing there is a risk that money sitting in cash ‘for safety’ might miss out on positive surprises, sudden jumps in share prices. Investment returns are often lumpy rather than spread evenly over time. Professional investors usually know better than to try to time their investment – making short term bets on stock market direction.
UK general elections involve a lot of debate about what parties would like to see happen, but the constraints in terms of the government financial position take a back seat. Economics and company news get less attention, as the front pages are filled with politicians and pundits.
Even announcements that might be made in the ordinary course of business, such as interest rate changes and new contacts or economic stimulus are held back. The effect is imbalanced coverage, as if the election was all that mattered and little else was happening in business.
Investors should be patient and avoid changing strategy. When government is in place and programmes known there will be ample time for assessment. New plans may bring opportunity for particular companies that can assist implementation.
Trading on the basis of headlines, polls and debates is not the way to build long term performance.
Colin McLean is a director of SVM Asset Management Holdings
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel