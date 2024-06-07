A plan to demolish a 1960s office building to allow the development of almost 200 student flats has been recommended for approval.
Balfour Beatty Investments, owned by Balfour Beatty plc, lodged plans with JM Architects for the demolition of the former Scottish Law Commission offices for accommodation for 174 students in January.
Edinburgh planning officials wrote: "The proposal will make a positive contribution to the city's accommodation provision for those undertaking further and higher education and is acceptable in this location.
"The development plan encourages well-designed, compact urban growth that is sustainable and allows for 20-minute neighbourhood principles to be delivered."
They added: "The impact of development on the setting of nearby listed buildings, character and appearance of the adjacent Conservation Areas and the wider townscape has been considered and is acceptable in this regard. The proposal is not considered to have a significantly adverse impact on surrounding residents and will provide an acceptable amount of indoor and outdoor amenity space for future residents."
The Edinburgh urban design panel, made up of conservation and industry figures, said: "The case for demolition needs further consideration for this Reich and Hall bespoke office building.
"The case for demolition needs to fully be justified, given the climate emergency and take embodied energy into account in minimising the carbon footprint of the development."
Councillors are to discuss the proposal at the Causewayside site in the Scottish capital at a meeting on Wednesday.
The historic site dates beyond the 16th century, and later was home to the Causewayside School, which was demolished in 1966 and the existing structure built. The commission has moved to Parliament Square in Edinburgh.
