Edinburgh planning officials wrote: "The proposal will make a positive contribution to the city's accommodation provision for those undertaking further and higher education and is acceptable in this location.

"The development plan encourages well-designed, compact urban growth that is sustainable and allows for 20-minute neighbourhood principles to be delivered."

The Causewayside view of the student housing development (Image: JM Architects/Balfour Beatty)

They added: "The impact of development on the setting of nearby listed buildings, character and appearance of the adjacent Conservation Areas and the wider townscape has been considered and is acceptable in this regard. The proposal is not considered to have a significantly adverse impact on surrounding residents and will provide an acceptable amount of indoor and outdoor amenity space for future residents."

The building that is earmarked for demolition (Image: Google)

The Edinburgh urban design panel, made up of conservation and industry figures, said: "The case for demolition needs further consideration for this Reich and Hall bespoke office building.

"The case for demolition needs to fully be justified, given the climate emergency and take embodied energy into account in minimising the carbon footprint of the development."

Councillors are to discuss the proposal at the Causewayside site in the Scottish capital at a meeting on Wednesday.

The historic site dates beyond the 16th century, and later was home to the Causewayside School, which was demolished in 1966 and the existing structure built. The commission has moved to Parliament Square in Edinburgh.

Tennent's chief quits with immediate effect

The chief executive of C&C Group, owner of Tennent’s Lager, has quit after the company was forced to make retrospective charges totalling €17 million to accounts for its previous financial year, sending shares down by nearly 8%.

Patrick McMahon was chief financial officer of C&C during periods to which adjustments were made and “acknowledges that the relevant shortcomings occurred at a time when he had overall responsibility for the group’s finance function”. He has stepped down with immediate effect.

Plans revealed for Scotch whisky distillery at famous Scottish castle

Plans have been revealed for a £25 million Scotch malt whisky distillery at Inveraray Castle, seat of the Duke of Argyll, who is chief of Clan Campbell.

Argyll Estates and European spirits company Stock Spirits Group, owner of the Clan Campbell whisky brand, have lodged a planning application notification with Argyll and Bute Council.

The planned Inveraray Distillery, once completed, will create more than 20 local jobs, those behind the project said.