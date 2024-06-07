Dozens of street vendors have set up stalls selling Hawaiian lei garlands, glow sticks, novelty hats and other costume pieces.

The fans arriving early for Friday evening’s gig enjoyed bright sunshine, but it was interspersed with heavy showers.

Music lovers have travelled from far and wide to attend the show.

Friends Aidan Nicholson, 27, Zoe Wick, 22, and Alana Johnstone, 22, have travelled from Orkney.

Mr Nicholson said: “We got a boat and drove for about six hours to get here. We’re also flying out to Denmark tomorrow on holiday.”

Asked what he is most excited about, he said: “I’m looking forward to her playing You Belong With Me, because it’s vintage Taylor, the best Taylor, and that’s the way to go.”

Ms Wick said: “I’m excited to hear Love Story because it’s a classic and everybody grew up listening to it.”

Ms Johnstone said she is looking forward to the song All Too Well, adding: “I can’t wait to hear it.”

Taylor Swift fans Kai Walker, 22, and Jasmine Brown, 22, outside Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, ahead of the first night of Taylor Swift's UK leg of the Eras Tour. (Image: PA)

Kai Walker and Jasmine Brown, both 22, drove around six hours from Essex to Edinburgh for the concert.

Ms Brown, who is wearing a pink dress, said: “I’ve basically been a Taylor Swift fan since I was born, since I was a little girl. I saw her live on her Reputation tour (in 2018).”

Mr Walker, dressed in a tuxedo, pale pink waistcoat and tie, said: “I think I’m most looking forward to a song called Enchanted that she sings, because it was the song me and Jasmine first heard when we got together.”

Ms Brown responded: “Aw, that was really cute. I’m the same as Kai, obviously, but I’m also looking forward to the song Lover and also The Tortured Poets Department set.”

Trams packed with fans have been arriving at the stop near the stadium.