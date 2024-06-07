Cleeton and Begbie were also given Serious Crime Prevention Orders for three years.

They were convicted on Friday, May 3, at the High Court in Glasgow and were sentenced there today (Friday).

Detective Inspector Mark McCullagh, senior investigating officer for the case, said: “These men and their organised crime group were a significant factor in the trade of illegal drugs in Edinburgh and The Lothians.

“They caused nothing but harm in pursuit of their own gain.

“Their activities were uncovered by an intelligence-led operation by specialist officers working in Edinburgh. Disrupting the activities of organised crime groups and making the country an extremely hostile environment for them to operate is one of Police Scotland’s top priorities.

“There is no place for serious organised criminality in our society and, working in partnership with the local communities we serve, law enforcement agencies and the members of the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce, we will continue our fight against those involved in serious and organised crime to keep our communities safe.”