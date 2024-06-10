With 5,000 campervans, motorhomes and caravans expected to hit the road to the Euros, finding your wheels in a crowd could be a problem.
But not for John Murray and his mates: their van has been given an extreme Scotland team makeover, complete with Braveheart William Wallace – or, Mel Gibson’s version, at least – coming along for the ride.
The motorhome, bought specially for the Euros in December, also features the faces of Scotland’s key players: John Robertson, Billy Gilmour, Scott McTominay and John McGinn are emblazoned on the side alongside the man leading the entire country’s hopes, Steve Clarke.
The top to toe makeover – complete with ‘No Scotland, no party’ rallying cry, Nessie and every fans’ must-have travel essential for the journey, pints of Tennent's lager on the front – is just the start.
John says before he, his brother and pals set off from Mid Calder in West Lothian on June 12, they’ll be giving the van’s interior a full Scotland team revamp as well.
“It’s incredible how many campervans and motorhomes are going over,” says John, a plumber and heating engineer. “I’ve heard figures like 5,000 vehicles are going, which is crazy.
“It’s going to be something else.”
There’s been a boom in interest in campervans, mobile homes and caravans in the wake of the pandemic, while the ease of travelling to the Continent and the buzz around Scotland’s first international tournament for years has fuelled a mass Tartan Army exodus.
For John, 52, the Braveheart and Scotland wrap on his van is likely to attract plenty of attention – the issue, however, might be as he crosses the border into England for the long journey to Calais and the Eurotunnel.
“I’m a bit apprehensive about that bit,” he admits. “Put it this way, I won’t be driving through the suburbs in case the van ends up getting egged.”
Read more:
Scotland Euros 2024: Tartan Army hits the road in a campervan convoy
He began planning his road trip with brother James straight after the final whistle that confirmed Scotland had qualified.
He’d never owned a motorhome before, but when he spotted a 2004 Citroen mobile home for sale in Arbroath in December, it was too tempting not to go for it.
“The van cost £13,000 and it’s 20 years old, but it looked almost like new.
“I told the guy that does the wraps on the vehicles I use for business that we were going to Germany, and we worked on the design together.”
Sean Lamb at Kirkliston-based Sign it Rite, worked on the digital images and fitted the wrap, which includes saltires, Wallace’s cry of ‘Freedom’ and the famous Braveheart battle scene.
John says he’s working out a rota for driving, with everyone on board taking five hours stints at a time – carefully worked out so that they all get the chance to enjoy the party on the way.
And once it’s over, he plans to make full use of his motorhome travelling the NC500, with the distinctive decals still in place.
“My daughter has been freaking out, she says ‘please tell me you will take that off when you get back’.
“I said, ‘will I hell! It’s staying’.
“This is a pretty expensive venture for one week in Germany but it’s going to be worth it. I don’t think the Germans know what’s going to hit them when the Tartan Army arrives.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel