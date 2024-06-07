Contents will include a bespoke Edinburgh 900 Tartan Guitar Strap made by master tailors Kinloch Anderson, whisky courtesy of the Scotch Malt Whisky Society and a personalised city itinerary from the Council’s in house destination marketing service, Forever Edinburgh.

It is hoped that the artist will use one of the guitar straps during her performances and sign a second, which would then be auctioned with the proceeds going towards the One City Trust, which combats inequality and social exclusion in Edinburgh.

The exclusive guitar straps, of which only two exist are inscribed with the text ‘Fàilte chridheil gu Dùn Èideann’ - A heartfelt welcome to Edinburgh.

The Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge said: “On behalf of the city and people of Edinburgh, I’m delighted to welcome Taylor Swift to Scotland and to Edinburgh. These performances are set to be some of the biggest and most spectacular the country has ever seen, with hundreds of thousands of fans attending and tens of millions of pounds set to benefit the local economy.

“Whilst Edinburgh is no stranger to high calibre international events and culture, the fact that the world’s foremost pop superstar has chosen our city to begin the UK leg of her world tour is testament to the global reputation our city commands.

“I’d like to thank Kinloch Anderson for their generous and expert work in designing the Edinburgh 900 tartan, of which several items were fashioned as part of this civic gift. I’d also like to thank all the other local and national companies which contributed to the hamper. I’m quite sure this will give Taylor a lasting memory of her time in the country of her ancestors and our beautiful capital city.”

Head of Design & Development at Kinloch Anderson, Fiona Whitson said: “We have always been proud to call Edinburgh our home, and as the city experiences a "Swift" lift, we are happy to have contributed to the celebrations with the Edinburgh 900 Tartan.

“As we all get ready to welcome Taylor, we are thrilled to have collaborated with local businesses to build an all-Scottish hamper, crafting products using this brand-new pattern.”

Full list of items included in Taylor Swift’s civic gift hamper: