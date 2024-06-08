Christie & Co, which conducted the sale, said the buyer plans to "reconvert the business back into a...church".

The property agent said: “Occupying a stunning, B-listed church building in the heart of the Scottish town, the cinema has been a popular venue amongst locals since 2010 and came to market following the previous owner’s retirement.”

Mr Henderson said: “Sitting on its own ground, the building is ready for multiple uses and my hope was for the cinema to continue with a new owner-operation, or a charity set-up, but I’m happy to see it sell to Centre Point Church.”

Tony Spence, associate director at Christie & Co, said: “It was a pleasure to act on behalf of our client in relation to the sale of Chalmers Bathgate. Demand still remains to acquire within the hospitality sector, and we would be delighted to speak with any operators who are considering a sale.”

Christie & Co noted that a second Chalmers cinema, in Arbroath, “is still available for sale”, adding: “The business caters for film viewings and music events whilst still offering a range of development opportunities.”