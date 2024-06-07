Work on Royal Navy frigates could face disruption after shipyard workers backed strike action over pay.
GMB Scotland announced on Friday that almost 100 storeroom staff working in BAE Systems’ warehouses at the Govan and Scotstoun yards, in Glasgow, have overwhelmingly supported industrial action in an official ballot.
The workers are fighting to close a pay gap which means some workers are being paid almost £2 an hour more than colleagues who, are, in turn, being paid less than BAE support staff, GMB Scotland said.
The results of the formal ballot revealed 98% of the store staff, who organise and distribute tools, materials and safety equipment, backed strike action with a turnout of more than 90%.
Talks with subcontractor Wincanton, a logistics company, have stalled and the ballot means notice for action could be served within days leading to strikes at the shipyards and two supply hubs at Eurocentral and Linwood later this month, GMB Scotland said.
GMB Scotland has warned that industrial action could seriously disrupt the yards’ work on Type 26 frigates for the Royal Navy.
The union said the pay gap has endured despite industrial action two years ago, with most of the workers paid £13.30 an hour while a dozen staff previously transferred from BAE Systems receive almost £15 an hour.
The union is calling for the gap between the workers to be closed within two years and pay of the stores staff to be aligned with BAE support staff.
GMB Scotland organiser Dom Pritchard said: “The efficient and effective running of these shipyards is built on the support and expertise of these workers.
"The company must now understand the determination of these workers for that role to be properly recognised and fairly rewarded.
“How can it be right that colleagues, working alongside each other, doing the same important job, can be paid so differently? It is not fair, has gone on too long and needs to be addressed finally and in full.
“This ballot reveals our members are united and prepared to take whatever action is necessary to ensure an end to this unfairness.”
A BAE Systems’ spokesperson, said: “This is a matter for Wincanton and its workforce.
"We have made temporary arrangements to ensure there is no impact to our activities from the strike action.”
A spokesperson for Wincanton said: “We value the vital work our colleagues carry out every day. The offer we have put forward is fair and competitive. We remain committed to finding a resolution that satisfies all parties.”
