He and his party are seeking support from the 20% of independence supporters who polls suggest are not intending to vote for the SNP.

"It's absolutely clear that 50% of people believe in Scottish independence, but only 30% are prepared to vote SNP. It's that 20% - people who believe in independence, but are looking for a clarion call - that Alba are appealing for.

"That's why we say we are mobilising the independence vote.

"Back 10 years ago at the referendum, turnout in Scotland was 85%. Now we are looking at this election of a turnout in the 60s. That's the vote Alba wants, people who are disillusioned by the lack of progress for independence."

Alba is standing 19 candidates at next month's general election, as well as offering support to independent candidate Angus MacNeil, the former SNP MP for the Western Isles.

(Image: Colin Mearns) Alba leader Alex Salmond with the party's general election candidates at Alba's general election campaign launch today. Photo Colin Mearns/The Herald.

He rejected the argument that by standing in 19 seats Alba could be splitting the pro-independence vote in some constituencies.

"We are going into this election campaign with all the indications that around 50% of people believe in independence but around 30% of people are willing to vote for the Scottish National Party," he said.

"Our argument is that that missing 20% - that independence voting 20% who are not voting for independence in this election as we stand - are the people who we believe are going to rally to the Alba standard, that's why we say we are mobilising the independence vote."

The first past the post electoral system for Westminster makes it difficult for small parties like Alba to win seats with Alba now looking ahead to the next Scottish Parliament poll in two years' time.

Mr Salmond is not personally standing for election on July 4 but hopes to return to Holyrood in 2026 announcing earlier this week he would be Alba's candidate for Banff and Buchan – the constituency he served at Westminster from 1987 until 2010 and at Holyrood from 1999 to 2001.

The pro-independence party was launched shortly before the last Holyrood election in 2021 but failed to return any MSPs.

Answering questions from the press, Mr Salmond declared Alba will win a "minimum" of 20 MSPs at the next Holyrood election in 2026 through the second or list vote of the electoral system.

"I will be quite explicit - we intend to take a minimum of 15% of the list vote at the Holyrood elections. That will give us a minimum of 20 seats. We don't know what's going to happen to the other parties, but it's possible that will be the strong left arm of an independence coalition."

Mr Salmond is now hoping Alba can capitalise on disillusionment among SNP voters who believe progress on independence has stalled.

Mr Salmond continued: "Every person who puts a cross in the Alba box knows they are voting unambiguously for Scottish independence. And I think our total, come July 5, will surprise many people."

He was asked by The Herald that with 50% of voters backing independence and polling showing the SNP at 30% of voters, why he believed the SNP had lost support among a section of independence supporters and how he planned to achieve independence.

"The explanation is quite clear there has been ten years of little or no progress. People have been moved up to the top of the hill and back down again.

"They are disillusioned with the prospect of getting to independence through their experience of these last ten years."

Mr Salmond went on to say the SNP were going into the election campaign without a "clear route to independence" as he attacked their plan to seek independence negotiations with the next government if they win a majority of Scottish seats.

Polls suggest Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will become Prime Minister after July 4 and that the SNP are not on course to win a majority of the 57 Scottish seats.

"Their argument is that they are going to ask Sir Keir Starmer to grant them a referendum," he said.

"I don't think there is anybody in Scotland - probably not even John Swinney - thinks that credible. Obviously Starmer has already answered that question.

"And why should he answer it any other way as he is under no pressure. Therefore in the absence of a referendum you have to seek another valid opportunity.

"There are many countries in this world which become independent after national elections, and that is what we have to do in Scotland and that requires the political parties like Alba and the others to place that as the number one issue in the manifesto.

"Clearly and unambiguously we are seeking a mandate for Scottish independence and then we mobilise the domestic and international pressures to bend Westminster to the will of the Scottish people."

The SNP were approached for comment.

