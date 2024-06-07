A Scottish preservation charity has criticised the decision to grant approval for the demolition of a historic city centre warehouse.
This week, Glasgow City Council approved the demolition of a former bonded warehouse at 11 Oswald Street in Glasgow, which was built around 1844.
Riverfront Property Ltd has been granted permission for a 11-floor, 174-room hotel on the site of the warehouse.
The development was backed by the council despite the bid to demolish the warehouse receiving 52 objections.
In their report, planners said its supported the demolition given the building had fallen into a "severe state of deterioration", coupled with the "high level of investment" required to bring the warehouse into "a reasonable state of repair".
Following the decision to allow for the demolition, the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland (AHSS), a charity which dedicated to the protection, preservation, study and appreciation of Scotland’s historic buildings, expressed its dismay at the news.
AHSS posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "We are deeply dismayed at Glasgow City Council's approval for demolition of this Oswald St warehouse.
"Another Victorian gem lost, replaced by a generic box. Reuse is always greener than demolition. Glasgow's heritage is under threat. We fight on."
