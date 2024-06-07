Riverfront Property Ltd has been granted permission for a 11-floor, 174-room hotel on the site of the warehouse.

The development was backed by the council despite the bid to demolish the warehouse receiving 52 objections.

READ MORE: Long-established city pub closes for good

In their report, planners said its supported the demolition given the building had fallen into a "severe state of deterioration", coupled with the "high level of investment" required to bring the warehouse into "a reasonable state of repair".

Following the decision to allow for the demolition, the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland (AHSS), a charity which dedicated to the protection, preservation, study and appreciation of Scotland’s historic buildings, expressed its dismay at the news.

AHSS posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "We are deeply dismayed at Glasgow City Council's approval for demolition of this Oswald St warehouse.

"Another Victorian gem lost, replaced by a generic box. Reuse is always greener than demolition. Glasgow's heritage is under threat. We fight on."