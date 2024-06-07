One of the UK’s largest trade unions will not endorse Labour's manifesto in protest at the party's policies on workers' rights and oil and gas.
Unite has refused to give its backing to the final version of the document, which was signed off on at the party’s closed-doors Clause V meeting on Friday.
The union, which donated £3 million to Labour’s campaign in 2019, is one of the biggest financial backers of the party.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, cancelled planned talks with reporters after a secretive gathering in London where senior figures in the party signed off on the manifesto.
Sources close to the union boss said the failure to ban fire and rehire practices, zero-hours contracts and block oil and gas licences meant she could not endorse it.
READ MORE: Unite Union boss Sharon Graham: “Labour have to be much bolder,”
A Labour spokesperson said: “Today’s meeting has endorsed Labour’s manifesto. On July 4, the British people will have the chance to vote for change – to stop the chaos, turn the page and start to rebuild our country.”
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said he was “surprised to hear” that Unite had declined to back the policy document because there had been no votes against the proposals at the meeting.
“I’m surprised to hear that, because genuinely, hand on heart, I’d say that wasn’t the mood of the room,” he told Times Radio.
The SNP said the fallout was “damning.”
Depute leader Keith Brown said: “It’s damning that a major trade union has refused to endorse the Labour Party manifesto because of the threat to thousands of jobs in Scotland’s energy sector – and the watering down of workers’ rights proposals.
“It’s clear that only the SNP can be trusted to stand up for Scotland. A vote for the SNP on July 4 is a vote to protect Scottish jobs and put Scotland’s interests first.”
The manifesto will be based on the party’s five missions for government announced last year on the economy, the NHS, energy, education and planning reform.
Labour has watered down some of its previous commitments, such as a pledge to spend £28 billion a year on green energy projects, as it seeks to reassure voters that it would manage the economy responsibly in government.
Party policies now include the creation of GB Energy, a publicly owned sustainable power company, 40,000 more NHS appointments a week and the recruitment of 6,500 new teachers to plug gaps in the workforce.
Earlier on Friday, Sir Keir also confirmed that recognition of Palestinian statehood as part of any Middle East peace process would be included in the document.
The Labour leader suggested that such a move should not be blocked by a neighbouring country, saying it was an “inalienable right” of Palestinians and not in “the gift of Israel”.
The manifesto is expected to be launched next Thursday.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here