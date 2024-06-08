Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man in Glasgow.

Officers were made aware of concern for a person on Byres Road shortly after 6.50am on Saturday.

Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's death is being treated as unexplained.

Police enquiries are ongoing and the road is currently closed near the junction with Dumbarton Road.

The public is asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.