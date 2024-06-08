Representatives of Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) and key project stakeholders were in attendance to witness Elaine Anderson, wife of CMAL’s Director of Vessels, Jim Anderson, officially launch the ferry on Saturday.

Scheduled for delivery in February 2025, MV Loch Indaal will accommodate up to 450 passengers and 100 cars, or 14 commercial vehicles.

The vessel will now undergo further outfitting and preparations in the water before comprehensive sea trials take place. Once complete, the vessel will be handed over to owners, CMAL.

Upon its arrival from Turkey, MV Loch Indaal will undergo crew familiarisation and local operational trials before entering service.

Kevin Hobbs, Chief Executive Officer at CMAL, said: "The successful launch of MV Loch Indaal represents another major achievement in our shipyard construction program. Following the launches of MV Isle of Islay and MV Glen Rosa earlier this year, it is wonderful to see another vessel in the water.

“We look forward to the ferry’s completion and delivery, and to seeing the positive impact she will have on our communities as she enters service next year.”

Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, said: “This is another important milestone in the Scottish Government’s commitment to delivering six new major vessels into service by 2026.

“I have no doubt the communities and businesses on Islay and Jura are looking forward to a more resilient and modern ferry service, with further vessels set to bring similar improvements to other parts of the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Services network.”

Duncan Mackison, interim Chief Executive of CalMac, said: “We welcome the launch of MV Loch Indaal and are looking forward to the vessel joining the CalMac fleet. Her addition will increase resilience and will also significantly increase the number of passengers and vehicles we can carry on the Islay route.

“With six new major vessels due to join the fleet by 2026 and significant infrastructure upgrades at numerous ports and harbours underway or planned, we are confident that lifeline ferry services for Islay and across the network will continue to improve.”

The first vessel for Islay and Jura, MV Isle of Islay, is due to arrive in Scotland at the end of the year.