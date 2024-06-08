MV Loch Indaal has officially launched at Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard in Yalova, Turkey.
The vessel is the second of four ferries being built at the yard and will serve Islay and Jura alongside sister vessel, MV Isle of Islay, which was launched in March.
Representatives of Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) and key project stakeholders were in attendance to witness Elaine Anderson, wife of CMAL’s Director of Vessels, Jim Anderson, officially launch the ferry on Saturday.
Scheduled for delivery in February 2025, MV Loch Indaal will accommodate up to 450 passengers and 100 cars, or 14 commercial vehicles.
The vessel will now undergo further outfitting and preparations in the water before comprehensive sea trials take place. Once complete, the vessel will be handed over to owners, CMAL.
READ MORE: CalMac ferry which will serve Islay and Jura successfully launched in Turkey
Upon its arrival from Turkey, MV Loch Indaal will undergo crew familiarisation and local operational trials before entering service.
Kevin Hobbs, Chief Executive Officer at CMAL, said: "The successful launch of MV Loch Indaal represents another major achievement in our shipyard construction program. Following the launches of MV Isle of Islay and MV Glen Rosa earlier this year, it is wonderful to see another vessel in the water.
“We look forward to the ferry’s completion and delivery, and to seeing the positive impact she will have on our communities as she enters service next year.”
Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, said: “This is another important milestone in the Scottish Government’s commitment to delivering six new major vessels into service by 2026.
“I have no doubt the communities and businesses on Islay and Jura are looking forward to a more resilient and modern ferry service, with further vessels set to bring similar improvements to other parts of the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Services network.”
Duncan Mackison, interim Chief Executive of CalMac, said: “We welcome the launch of MV Loch Indaal and are looking forward to the vessel joining the CalMac fleet. Her addition will increase resilience and will also significantly increase the number of passengers and vehicles we can carry on the Islay route.
“With six new major vessels due to join the fleet by 2026 and significant infrastructure upgrades at numerous ports and harbours underway or planned, we are confident that lifeline ferry services for Islay and across the network will continue to improve.”
The first vessel for Islay and Jura, MV Isle of Islay, is due to arrive in Scotland at the end of the year.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel