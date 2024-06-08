The reimagined venues will be blooming before their eyes with a host of interactive elements for customers to enjoy.

Caorunn are even offering over 1,000 gin loving guests a complimentary G&T when they visit the apple orchards.

The Caorunn apple orchard was inspired by Caorunn’s Perfect Serve, known for its signature garnish of red apples which complement the refreshingly, clean and crisp flavour of Caorunn Gin.

The addition of apple pays tribute to the Coul blush apple – one of the Celtic botanicals found during production in Caorunn.

The Caorunn apple orchard was inspired by Caorunn’s Perfect Serve (Image: Colin Mearns)

Sarah McDonald, Brand Manager at Caorunn Gin said: “We are so excited to bring the home of Caorunn Gin to Edinburgh and Glasgow with our captivating apple orchard!

“We can’t wait to spread the joy of Caorunn, known for its Celtic botanicals and garnished with the key ingredient: handpicked red Scottish apples.

“Be one of the first to come along and enjoy a complimentary Perfect Serve on us!’’

The Caorunn apple orchard was inspired by Caorunn's Perfect Serve (Image: Colin Mearns)

Following the gin-themed celebrations, the orchards will be returning to Balmenach Distillery, the home of Caorunn in the Highlands.

The apple trees will be donated to local schools in Grantown-on-Spey, reflecting Caorunn’s strong presence in the community and sustainable initiatives.

Meanwhile, Caorunn has its own view on what makes the perfect G&T and have explained what it is so you can try it at home if you can't attend either event.

For Caorunn, it is one part Caorunn Gin, two parts chilled tonic water, garnished with apples and served over ice.