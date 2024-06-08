A body has been found during searches for a missing woman.

Around 11am on Saturday, the body of a woman was found in woodland near to the Eglington Interchange in Irvine.

Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of Anne MacDonald, who had been reported missing from Irvine, have been informed.

There is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course, police said.