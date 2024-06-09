ScotRail has warned of major disruption to train services in Edinburgh as thousands get set to descend on the capital for Taylor Swift's concert at Murrayfield Stadium on Sunday evening.
Due to a problem with the electricity supply at Haymarket station, services will be altered and fewer trains are able to run on all lines.
Trains between Edinburgh and Glasgow will start/terminate at Linlithgow, while services between Edinburgh and Helensburgh will start/terminate at Bathgate.
Meanwhile services between Edinburgh and Dunblane will start/terminate at Falkirk Grahamston.
NEW: Due to a problem with the electricity supply at Haymarket, services will be altered.— ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 9, 2024
E&G services will start/terminate at Linlithgow.
Helensburgh/Edinburgh services will start/terminate at Bathgate.
Edinburgh/Dunblane services will start/terminate at Falkirk Grahamston. pic.twitter.com/vhi5G9WiYH
Disruption is expected to last until around midday on Sunday, ScotRail said.
ScotRail said it has ticket acceptance in place with Edinburgh Trams between Haymarket and Edinburgh Park and on the following bus services:
CityLink services:
900 Glasgow-Edinburgh 909 Stirling-Edinburgh
Midland Bluebird services:
1 Maddiston-Dunipace via Polmont/Falkirk
2/2A/7/8 Bo'ness-FVRH via Falkirk/Stenhousemuir/Larbert
38 Falkirk-Stirling via Larbert/FVRH
X37: Falkirk-Glasgow via Bonnybridge/Cumbernauld
X38: Falkirk-Edinburgh via Linlithgow
