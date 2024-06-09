Trains between Edinburgh and Glasgow will start/terminate at Linlithgow, while services between Edinburgh and Helensburgh will start/terminate at Bathgate.

Meanwhile services between Edinburgh and Dunblane will start/terminate at Falkirk Grahamston.

NEW: Due to a problem with the electricity supply at Haymarket, services will be altered.



E&G services will start/terminate at Linlithgow.

Helensburgh/Edinburgh services will start/terminate at Bathgate.

Edinburgh/Dunblane services will start/terminate at Falkirk Grahamston. pic.twitter.com/vhi5G9WiYH — ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 9, 2024

Disruption is expected to last until around midday on Sunday, ScotRail said.

ScotRail said it has ticket acceptance in place with Edinburgh Trams between Haymarket and Edinburgh Park and on the following bus services:

CityLink services:

900 Glasgow-Edinburgh 909 Stirling-Edinburgh

Midland Bluebird services:

1 Maddiston-Dunipace via Polmont/Falkirk

2/2A/7/8 Bo'ness-FVRH via Falkirk/Stenhousemuir/Larbert

38 Falkirk-Stirling via Larbert/FVRH

X37: Falkirk-Glasgow via Bonnybridge/Cumbernauld

X38: Falkirk-Edinburgh via Linlithgow