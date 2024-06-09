A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with a man having been hit by a car in Johnstone.

Officers were called to Thorn Brae around 12.30am on Saturday to reports of a collision.

The man was taken to hospital, where his condition is described as serious.

A 17-year-old male is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police said enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0140 of 8 June, 2024.