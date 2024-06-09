Mr Swinney said: “Football has a marvellous way of bringing people together, of all ages, of all nationalities, both women and men and it is a privilege to be heading to Munich to join them in supporting our national team and experiencing the warm hospitality of our German hosts.”

The tournament also marks the 70th anniversary of the twinning of the cities of Edinburgh and Munich.

Mr Swinney said: “I am honoured to be able to attend the opening game between Scotland and Germany and I wish our national team, led by Steve Clarke, the best of luck but most importantly I hope all of our travelling fans have a thoroughly good time.”

Sports minister Maree Todd and Culture Secretary Angus Robertson will attend future matches against Switzerland and Hungary respectively.

The ministers will also undertake engagements in Cologne and Stuttgart focusing on culture and sport, sport diplomacy and Scottish-German relations.