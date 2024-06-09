Niteworks also announced the details of their final show at the festival, set to take place at the O2 Academy in Glasgow in November.

Niteworks – who closed off Saturday playing one of their final shows (Image: supplied)

Now in its second year, The Reeling saw Rouken Glen Park spring to life with world-class performances spanning two stages, a dedicated kids area and high quality Scottish food and drink offerings from the likes of Birch coffee and Screaming Peacock.

Founder Michael Pellegrotti, who is also behind Skye Live, said: “The performances were incredible and will long live in the memory. We’re so pleased so many people chose to spend their weekend with us, celebrating the incredible talent who make the Scottish trad scene so special.

"I'm incredibly proud that Glasgow's summer celebration of trad is now a fixture of the musical calendar."