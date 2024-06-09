Oban Phoenix Cinema first opened in 1950s. Blair Milne and David Meldrum of accountancy firm Azets, who have been appointed joint provisional liquidators, are asking interested parties to contact Azets "promptly to maximise the chances of finding a buyer keen to reopen the famous venue".

The cinema was previously rescued in a campaign backed by Hollywood stars including Dougray Scott and Dame Judi Dench when it reopened at that stage in 2012.

Tennent's chief quits with immediate effect

The chief executive of C&C Group, owner of Tennent’s Lager, has quit after the company was forced to make retrospective charges totalling €17 million to accounts for its previous financial year, sending shares down by nearly 8%.

The episode may be seen as a further blow to the company’s reputation, after a costly botched IT upgrade to its wine wholesaling ordering business last year led to the exit of previous chief executive David Forde. (Image: Newsquest)

Patrick McMahon was chief financial officer of C&C during the periods to which the adjustments relate and “acknowledges that the relevant shortcomings occurred at a time when he had overall responsibility for the group’s finance function”. He has stepped down with immediate effect. C&C said: “The board, with regret, has agreed that it would be in the best interests of the group for Patrick to do so. It has been agreed that he will remain as an employee until the end of September to facilitate a smooth transition. The group thanks Patrick for his contribution and service over many years.”

Nearly 350 new homes completed on site of famous former city centre department store

Hundreds of homes have been built on the site of a former city centre department store.

The £300 million transformation of Candleriggs Square in Glasgow’s Merchant City is continuing apace following the completion of the second major building on the site, a 346-home build-to-rent scheme, forward funded by Legal & General. Main contractor Graham Construction has delivered the practical completion of the £81.5 million scheme, allowing L&G to progress with the internal fit-out of the building before the first residents move in later this summer.

BUSINESS INSIGHT 📈

Golf courses pay the price for increasingly bad weather

Kristy Dorsey's article was published in our Business Insight newsletter

From Agnes in September to Kathleen in the opening week of April, it's been a hyperactive spell as 2023-24 tied the record for the most named storms in the UK.

St Andrews has similarly taken its share of battering which is why the charitable trust in charge of the world-famous Old Course is using its return to profitability to focus on restoration work. (Image: Getty Images)

Scotland's golfers have been all too aware of this as the country's greenkeepers have struggled to keep up with the impact of excessive wind and rain. In the most extreme instances, courses are disappearing into the sea.

Links courses on the east coast have been particularly affected, with dozens said to be suffering or at risk. Among those under threat is Montrose, which has reportedly lost seven metres of the dunes upon which it sits in the last year alone.