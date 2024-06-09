The 53-year-old was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware.

The 43-year-old man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

READ MORE: Teen charged after man hit by car in Johnstone

Detective Inspector David McAlinden said: “At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased.

“This was a contained incident, however we know that the police presence and subsequent road closure has had a significant impact on the local community and the wider public.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding as officers have carried out their enquiries in the area.”