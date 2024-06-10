TWO west of Scotland pubs which have been owned by the same family for more than 30 years have been put up for sale.

The Auld Hoose in Hamilton and The Log Cabin in Glasgow have been brought to market as its owners prepare to retire.

The former is described as a traditional bar which has been a local gathering place for generations, with an ‘olde world’ feel fitted with a modern twist.

Run under management, The Log Cabin trades very well and serves as a local to its surrounding community. It has a lounge currently trading as Massimo’s under a separate lease arrangement with the current tenant.

Brian Sheldon of selling agent Christie & Co said: “There is no question that the public houses would be of interest to a regional or national multiple operator looking to add quality, easy to manage and established businesses to their portfolio. The pubs can be bought as part of a company or on an individual basis.”