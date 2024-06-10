Whether you're going to one of the events or want to find out if there are still tickets available, here is everything you need to know.

When do the WWE SmackDown and Clash At The Castle events start in Glasgow?





The WWE Women’s Championship will be on the line when @itsBayleyWWE defends her title against Scotland’s own, @PiperNivenWWE.



WWE Clash at the Castle streams live June 15 at 2pm ET from Glasgow’s @OVOhydro. #WWECastle pic.twitter.com/XmWcOpI5Vr — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2024

The WWE Friday Night SmackDown will take place on June 14 with doors opening from 5pm.

The WWE Clash At The Castle event at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow will take place on Saturday, June 15 with doors also set to open at around 5pm.

Are there still tickets for WWE SmackDown and Clash At The Castle in Glasgow?





According to the OVO Hydro page on Ticketmaster, tickets for the Clash At The Castle event are still available.

Prices for these are high with those wanting to secure last-minute tickets needing to pay around £303 per person.

There are also tickets available for the WWE SmackDown event with these costing around £138 per person.

The WWE Women’s Championship will be on the line when @itsBayleyWWE defends her title against Scotland’s own, @PiperNivenWWE.



WWE Clash at the Castle streams live June 15 at 2pm ET from Glasgow’s @OVOhydro. #WWECastle pic.twitter.com/XmWcOpI5Vr — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2024

Who is taking part in WWE Clash At The Castle in Glasgow?





This weekend's Clash At The Castle event will see Scotland's very own Drew McIntyre fight against American wrestler Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship.

There will also be a WWE Women's Championship match between Bayley and Scotland's own Piper Niven.

More superstar appearances from undisputed WWE Champion 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, La Knight and Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will also be made.