Douglas Ross has announced he is stepping down as leader of the Scottish Tories – and will also quit as an MSP if he is elected to Westminster in next month’s General Election.
In a statement released on Monday, the Tory said it was “not feasible” for him to continue be an MSP while also being an MP and party leader.
He said he had initially “believed” it would be possible for him to hold the three posts – as he has since he succeeded Jackson Carlaw as Scottish Conservative leader in 2020.
But Mr Ross added that “on reflection, that is not feasible”.
But ill health meant the Scottish Conservative party management board ruled he could not run – with Mr Ross putting himself forward for the seat last week.
That decision came after a previous commitment from the Tory that he would step down from Westminster so he could focus on Holyrood and his role as party leader.
Mr Ross had also been facing claims that he had “serious” questions to answer over whether he used Westminster expenses to travel for his job as a football linesman.
Mr Ross stressed he was “committed to fighting and winning the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East constituency”.
He stated: “Should I be given the honour to represent the people and communities of this new seat, they should know being their MP would receive my complete focus and attention.
“I will, therefore, stand down as leader following the election on July 4, once a successor is elected.
“Should I win the seat, I will also stand down as an MSP to make way for another Scottish Conservative representative in Holyrood.”
READ MORE: Douglas Ross urged to make statement on travel expense claims
READ MORE: David Duguid denies 'ill-health' claim in Douglas Ross replacement row
READ MORE: FM 'genuinely disgusted' by Tory treatment of David Duguid
He insisted: “My party has a chance to beat the SNP in key seats up and down Scotland, including in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East. We must now come together and fully focus on doing exactly that.”
SNP candidate for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East Seamus Logan said that Mr Ross had paid the price for his role in David Duguid's de-selection - and the revelations about his expenses at the weekend.
Mr Logan said: "Douglas Ross must resign as an MSP today. It's clear he's been forced out as Scottish Tory leader after his shameful behaviour over David Duguid and his growing expenses scandal.
"Voters deserve a dedicated MSP - not one who is hedging his bets in case he loses the election.
"On 4th July, voters in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East can show Douglas Ross the door for good by voting SNP to put Scotland's interests first."
Scottish Labour Deputy Leader Jackie Baillie said “I wish Douglas Ross the best of luck in the future.
“It’s clear that this divided and chaotic Tory party is out of time and out of ideas.
“Voters know that this rotten Tory government has nothing to offer Scotland – it’s no wonder Douglas Ross has given up on trying to resuscitate the Scottish Tories’ flailing campaign.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here