He said he had initially “believed” it would be possible for him to hold the three posts – as he has since he succeeded Jackson Carlaw as Scottish Conservative leader in 2020.

But Mr Ross added that “on reflection, that is not feasible”.

His statement came after the row over his decision to stand in the General Election in the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East seat – which former Scotland Office minister David Duguid had hoped to contest.

But ill health meant the Scottish Conservative party management board ruled he could not run – with Mr Ross putting himself forward for the seat last week.

That decision came after a previous commitment from the Tory that he would step down from Westminster so he could focus on Holyrood and his role as party leader.

Mr Ross had also been facing claims that he had “serious” questions to answer over whether he used Westminster expenses to travel for his job as a football linesman.

Mr Ross stressed he was “committed to fighting and winning the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East constituency”.

He stated: “Should I be given the honour to represent the people and communities of this new seat, they should know being their MP would receive my complete focus and attention.

“I will, therefore, stand down as leader following the election on July 4, once a successor is elected.

“Should I win the seat, I will also stand down as an MSP to make way for another Scottish Conservative representative in Holyrood.”

He insisted: “My party has a chance to beat the SNP in key seats up and down Scotland, including in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East. We must now come together and fully focus on doing exactly that.”

SNP candidate for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East Seamus Logan said that Mr Ross had paid the price for his role in David Duguid's de-selection - and the revelations about his expenses at the weekend.

Mr Logan said: "Douglas Ross must resign as an MSP today. It's clear he's been forced out as Scottish Tory leader after his shameful behaviour over David Duguid and his growing expenses scandal.

"Voters deserve a dedicated MSP - not one who is hedging his bets in case he loses the election.



"On 4th July, voters in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East can show Douglas Ross the door for good by voting SNP to put Scotland's interests first."

Scottish Labour Deputy Leader Jackie Baillie said “I wish Douglas Ross the best of luck in the future.



“It’s clear that this divided and chaotic Tory party is out of time and out of ideas.



“Voters know that this rotten Tory government has nothing to offer Scotland – it’s no wonder Douglas Ross has given up on trying to resuscitate the Scottish Tories’ flailing campaign.