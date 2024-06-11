The chief executive of Apex Hotels has landed a prestigious Scottish hospitality industry award.
Angela Vickers, who worked for Stakis and Hilton Hotels before joining Edinburgh-based Apex in 2004, won the industry award at the Hospitality Industry Trust’s annual dinner. It came as HIT celebrated its 30th anniversary.
The HIT Industry Award recognises individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the hospitality sector.
Ms Vickers, who has been in the industry for 28 years, is credited with overseeing a revitalisation of Apex since joining 20 years ago. In recent months, the company has diversified beyond its traditional city centre trading locations by acquiring more properties into more rural areas.
The acquisition of the Pine Trees Hotel in Pitlochry, which joined the group's established portfolio in Glasgow, Dundee, London, Bath, and Edinburgh, in summer 2022 was followed by a deal for the Meldrum House Country Hotel in Aberdeenshire in April.
Ms Vickers, who has a masters degree in hospitality leadership, was praised for her strategic vision for the company, which Apex said have “set benchmarks within the hospitality industry”.
Ms Vickers said: “I am deeply honoured to receive the HIT Industry Award. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Apex Hotels team. It is a privilege to be part of an industry that is constantly evolving and to contribute to its growth and success. I am excited about the future and remain committed to driving excellence in all that we do.”
In addition to the recognition for Ms Vickers, HIT Scotland presented its Future Leader Award to James McGuire, commercial manager at Coca Coca Europacific Partners. This is given to a professional who displays “immense commitment” to the industry and marked as “one to watch” for the future.
HIT Scotland chief executive David Cochrane said: “The HIT Industry Award and Future Leader Award are HIT Scotland’s most prestigious accolades, celebrating the industry’s brightest and most committed talent. This year, the calibre of nominations was truly outstanding – which is an excellent reflection on the state of the industry and the people who work tirelessly to make it better.
“Our 2024 winners were highly deserving of their award, displaying the values, commitment and dedication that continues to raise the standards for the hospitality industry. Congratulations again Angela and James.”
