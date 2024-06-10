Edinburgh City Council had approved an expansion to the capacity for the trio of shows, meaning Swift broke the all-time record for a Scottish stadium show.

In a five star review for The Herald, Barry Didcock wrote: "You’d need a heart of stone not to be moved by the sentiment on display. Tin-ears to not recognise a great pop hook when you hear it. Beyond cynical to dismiss the choreography, the staging, the adoration of the fans. And beyond numb to not thrill at the vibe they create. This is what the power of assembly looks like – and this is the heavy, heavy gravity that surrounds a true mega-star."

After completing her record-breaking run, Ms Swift took to social media to laud Scotland.

She wrote on Instagram: "Edinburgh!!! You truly blew me away this weekend. Thank you for breaking the all-time attendance record for a stadium show in Scotland 3 times in a row and for all the ways you made us feel right at home. Love you, all 220,000 of you!!!"

Supported by Paramore, Ms Swift sold out three nights at the home of Scottish rugby.

During her first show on Friday, she told the crowd that her lockdown album Folklore had been inspired by Scotland.

She said: "Whenever I see beautiful videos of Scotland: castles, and moss, and the woods, and all the green I always think about Folklore - you know, I think that might have been part of my imaginary fantasy with Folklore.

"You've got to understand, I started writing this song two days into the pandemic, I just created an imaginary world instead of my reality which was just so much TV, so much white wine, covered in cat hair.

"That was my reality so I thought, 'I'm going to create this imaginary land where I live, and in my imaginary world I lived in a cabin sort of like this, it was really chic but with terrible insulation.

"This kind of foresty, mossy, beautiful natural world which I now realise is probably just based on videos I've seen online of Scotland."

On night one of the Eras Tour in Edinburgh, dancer Kam Saunders declared "nae chance" during the spoken word portion of 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together', following that with "ya wee radge" on Saturday and "bolt, ya rocket" on Sunday.

Ms Swift took the opportunity to play several never-before-heard songs during the surprise song portion of her set.

On Saturday she performed 'The Bolter' from new album The Tortured Poet's Department and gave a first-ever live performance of 2009's 'Crazier', while the following night she gave 'It's Nice To Have a Friend' a live debut.

The singer is of Scottish descent, and may even be able to trace her roots back to Scottish King William the Lion.

Tracing census records back show that the king may be Ms Swift's 26th great-grandfather on her father's side.

The superstar also has Scottish heritage on her mother’s side.

Her great-great grandfather was a George Finlay who, according to his son’s marriage record, was born somewhere in Scotland in around 1850.

That son, Lancelot George Finlay, was born in Southampton but later moved to America where he married Eleanor Mayer on 27 Nov 1917 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Their son, Robert Bruce, married Marjorie Moehlenkamp: Swift’s maternal grandmother for whom she wrote a song, ‘Marjorie’, on Folklore.