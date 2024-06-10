Scotland fans looking for entertainment in Germany ahead of this Friday’s Euro 2024 opener will be able to enjoy voices from home as Scots musicians get ready to play an opening party.
Organised by The Tartan Troubadours, some big names from Scotland will be playing two shows in Munich and one show in Cologne before Scotland’s games against Germany and Switzerland.
Acts including Glasvegas, The View’s Kyle Falconer, The Tartan Specials and more will be playing in Munich on Thursday 13 June and Friday 14 June.
Thursday’s show will be hosted at Munich venue Backstage Kulturzentrum, while the opening day match party on Friday will be at Freiheitshalle starting from 3 pm with doors opening at 2 pm.
Glasvegas and Kyle Falconer will headline both concerts. Thursday’s special guests and support acts are Nathan Evans, Gallus, Ben Walker, PG Ciarletta, and DJ Tam Coyle.
Friday’s show sees Nathan Evans return to support, with special guests The Tartan Specials also taking to the stage.
The Tartan Specials will then headline the show in Cologne which is at a venue called Gloria on Tuesday 18 June, supported by PG Ciarletta, with the night getting underway at 7 pm.
Popular Scottish Football podcast, Open Goal, hosted by Si Ferry and Paul Slane will also be opening two of the events.
They’ll be hosting pre-match parties ahead of the gigs at backstage on the 13th and Cologne on the 18th, but the latter is now sold out.
Ticket prices start from just over £40 with discounts available if larger parties book.
