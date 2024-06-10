A popular restaurant in the same family for more than two decades has changed hands.
Christie & Co said it has completed the leasehold sale of the restaurant that has "long been a hotspot for tourists, locals and students from the nearby university".
Dil’se, an award-winning Indian restaurant and takeaway on Perth Road in Dundee, has been owned and operated by the Rouf family since 2003 and was sold through Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co.
Mr Watson said: "On behalf of the Rouf family we are delighted to acquire local operators to reopen and continue the legacy of Dil’se Restaurant. I would like to thank legal teams on both side for their hard work to complete the deal and I look forward to revisiting Dil’se when it reopens."
Mother and son, Evelyn and Michael Rouf said: "Dil’se was built by Abdur and Michael Rouf in 2003 at a cost of £1.8m and has won the Civic Trust Award for best new building and the British Curry Award on multiple occasions over the years. We are very proud of what we have achieved and wish the new tenants all the best in continuing the legacy of Dil’se."
Scotland 'standout' performer on economy in UK
Scotland was a “standout” performer among the UK nations and regions last month, with its private sector economic growth accelerating to the fastest pace in two years, a key survey shows.
This strong showing is revealed in the latest PMI (purchasing managers’ index) report from Royal Bank of Scotland, published today. The survey shows that Scotland’s private sector growth in May was second-fastest among the UK’s 12 nations and regions, behind only Northern Ireland and ahead of London. The acceleration of growth in Scotland contrasted with a slowing of expansion in the overall UK private sector economy last month.
Long-established Glasgow and Hamilton pubs for sale
Two west of Scotland pubs which have been owned by the same family for more than 30 years have been put up for sale.
The Auld Hoose in Hamilton and The Log Cabin in Glasgow have been brought to market as its owners prepare to retire.
The former is described as a traditional bar which has been a local gathering place for generations, with an ‘olde world’ feel fitted with a modern twist.
