When I interviewed Douglas Ross in his Moray heartlands two weeks ago, it seemed that he had never been more secure as leader of his party. His four years in charge had been challenging. Some in his own party simply didn’t think he was of sufficient stature to command such a job.
Neither did he seem to possess the charisma and easy charm of previous Scottish Tory leaders such as Ruth Davidson, Annabel Goldie and David McLetchie. At Holyrood where – apart from the zealots in the Scottish Greens – political rivals all rub along contentedly together, Mr Ross wasn’t regarded as ‘clubbable’.
Yet, in the weeks leading up to the announcement of the election he seemed, at last, to have imposed his will on the party. There was also a grudging acknowledgment amongst political commentators that he’d played a blinder in the events leading to Humza Yousaf’s sudden resignation as First Minister and in the excursions and alarums of the Michael Matheson expenses scandal.
That he has now resigned as leader in the wake of questions over his own expenses while he was acting as a senior assistant football referee has already caused ripples of schadenfreude to break across the SNP.
READ MORE
Douglas Ross to quit as Scottish Tory leader and possibly MSP
Ross facing demands to quit as MSP after shock resignation
Yet, even before that story broke his coat was on a shoogly peg. This stemmed from his bizarre decision to replace his sick colleague David Duguid as Conservative candidate for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.
Having previously said he’d be giving up his dual role as MP and MSP by dropping Westminster from his personal portfolio, this would have been puzzling in normal circumstances. By stepping in quickly to replace Mr Duguid following a brutally summary process to deselect him as he continued to recover from illness appeared callous, even by the ruthless standards of internecine Tory skulduggery.
When I told one of my colleagues I’d be spending some time with Mr Ross, he’d told me that the Scottish Tory leader “had grown into the job” and was more at ease with himself and those around him than at any other time in his four-year tenure.
This was evident in the afternoon I’d spent with him. No other senior politician in Scotland would have agreed to an intensive interview with me without the presence of at least one Special Adviser. Nor was any subject off limits: his role as a football linesman; the curiosity of a working-class lad opting for the Tories and the common belief (shared by me) that his party was singularly responsible for the challenges his family had to endure while he was growing up.
He told me he’d had to receive free school meals after his dad lost his job and the family home after being laid off from his farm-worker’s job. I’d pointed out that if his party had had its way he’d have been receiving thin gruel in a poor-house. Nor did he demur when I pressed him on David Cameron’s assertion from 10 years ago that Scotland had the attributes to thrive as an independent country.
I liked the fact that the leader of a political party still felt able to indulge his passion for football by officiating at professional matches. It said good things about him and also about Scotland.
He seemed comfortable in his own skin and was adamant that his decision to concentrate solely on Holyrood was the right one.
It was being suggested last week that Mr Ross had no option but to step in to fight David Duguid’s seat because that was the will of the local Conservative Association. I’m not buying this, though. He’d been leader for four years and his command of the party had never been stronger. This was a foolish decision.
The reactions from Scotland’s other main parties following his resignation have been predictably brutal. But no more brutal than the way in which he exploited the travails of Humza Yousaf and Michael Matheson.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here