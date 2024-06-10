Direct train services between Ayr and Glasgow will return to normal next week following the completion of safety works at the fire-damaged Ayr Station Hotel.
Electric services at Ayr Station have been off since the former Ayr Station Hotel was set on fire in September last year.
Replacement buses were put on between Ayr and Prestwick until December last year, then a shuttle train service using one of the station’s platforms. However it was withdrawn at the start of this month, with Network Rail carried out works to resume services to normal.
Now the national rail operator has confirmed that direct electric services between Ayr and Glasgow will resume on Monday to line up with South Ayrshire Council’s demolition works at the building concluding.
Network Rail bosses say engineers are already removing debris and repairing the tracks in preparation for the return of trains.
Liam Sumpter, managing director, Network Rail, said: “Our thanks go to South Ayrshire Council for completing the critical safety work at the former Ayr Station Hotel.
“Our teams are working hard to have the track ready and alongside our colleagues at ScotRail we’re looking forward to welcoming passengers back to the station and on to services next week.
“We’d like to thank passengers and the Ayr community for their patience and understanding during the station closure.”
READ MORE:
- Demoltion works at Ayr's former Station Hotel to be completed by summer
- Ayr Station Hotel demolition halted after owner's legal bid
Bosses say a full timetable, with the return of services between Kilmarnock, Ayr, Girvan, and Stranraer, is expected to be in operation by mid-July.
David Lister, ScotRail Safety, Sustainability & Asset Director, said: “The devastating fire at the former station hotel has had a significant impact on ScotRail services in the south west of Scotland and we have worked closely and collaboratively with South Ayrshire Council, Network Rail, and other partners during this challenging period.
“We know how much people rely on rail services, so we’re pleased that from 17 June, we’ll be able to reintroduce electric services between Ayr and Glasgow and will work with Network Rail to complete all activities required to re-establish services south of Ayr due to the extended period of closure.
“We’re grateful to customers for their patience and understanding while we work towards the full return of services later in July.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here